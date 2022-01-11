Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.05). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 1,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,006. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

