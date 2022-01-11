Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $44.79

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.79, but opened at $46.26. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.