Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.35. Cango shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 188 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cango by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cango by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

