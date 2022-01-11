CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 3.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 6,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 731,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,175 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after buying an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after buying an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 399,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

