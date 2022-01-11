CCUniverse Trading Up 39% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $12,843.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007386 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

