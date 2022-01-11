Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.37. Approximately 46,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,352,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 483.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

