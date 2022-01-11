CertiK (CTK) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.27 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. CertiK has a market cap of $87.13 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,385,693 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

