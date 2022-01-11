Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,831 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 1.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chart Industries worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

