Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.79

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 2395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

