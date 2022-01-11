Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Chubb worth $234,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

NYSE:CB opened at $198.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.58. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

