CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,065 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.