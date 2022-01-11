CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 79,267 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,267 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

MA stock opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.36 and its 200-day moving average is $355.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $357.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

