CIBC Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. 6,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.