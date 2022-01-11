CIBC Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of TRSWF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

