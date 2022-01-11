CIBC Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 11,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

