CIBC Increases Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE FTS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 13,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,117. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.