CIBC Lowers Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$42.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRLXF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

