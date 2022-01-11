Cintas Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Cintas has increased its dividend by 65.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cintas to earn $12.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

CTAS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.10. 5,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,461. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

