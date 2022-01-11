Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

