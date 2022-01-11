Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.76. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.