Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.30

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 4854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.
CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
