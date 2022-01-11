Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.30

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 4854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

