Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 3.4%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 131,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,062,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.