Coastline Trust Co Acquires 775 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.