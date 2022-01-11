Coastline Trust Co Buys 235 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,050.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,070.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.60. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

