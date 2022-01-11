Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

