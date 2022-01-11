Coastline Trust Co Has $3.84 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

