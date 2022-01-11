Coastline Trust Co Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.