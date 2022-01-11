Coastline Trust Co Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.