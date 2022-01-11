Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

