Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of CTSDF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,902. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

