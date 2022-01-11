Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires 1,146 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.