Cornerstone Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Trimble worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

