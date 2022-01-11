Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,744.26 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,906.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,791.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

