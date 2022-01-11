Cream (CRM) Trading 124.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 167.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. Cream has a market cap of $42,606.39 and $417.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,863.76 or 0.99838704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00090884 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00348688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.00447023 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00131196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

