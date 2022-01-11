Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 3.3%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.14. 8,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 473,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

