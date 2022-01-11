Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 11,365 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 130.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

