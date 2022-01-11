Crossvault Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,763.43 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,906.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,791.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

