Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 222.6% in the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $285.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $169.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

