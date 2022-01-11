CVCoin (CVN) Price Down 6.5% This Week

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $9,912.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.01 or 0.07533383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,658.24 or 0.99708441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003131 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.