CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $116.00. The company traded as high as $107.26 and last traded at $106.24, with a volume of 45967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 105,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.