DECOIN Price Down 6.9% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $50.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009450 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,953,582 coins and its circulating supply is 56,195,125 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

