DexKit (KIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,667.00

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. DexKit has a market cap of $773,927.76 and approximately $1,667.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexKit coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DexKit

