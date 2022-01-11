Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $180,589.79 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $180,589.79 and $59.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,933.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07548915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00310223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00871857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00069774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.00443533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00255911 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,239,233 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

