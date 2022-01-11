Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 3.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.88 and last traded at $73.96. Approximately 79,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,414,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

