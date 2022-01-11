DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 3.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 2,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,149,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 258,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

