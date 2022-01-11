DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.99

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 6743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

