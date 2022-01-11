Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.22

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 7388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

