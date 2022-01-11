Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.64

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $769.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 139.04%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 10,850 shares of company stock worth $208,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

