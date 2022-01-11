DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) versus PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Financial Review

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 87.37% 6.43% 6.32% DXI Capital N/A N/A -450.66%

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 27.81 $1.91 million $0.46 15.85 DXI Capital $220,000.00 13.09 $4.76 million $0.27 0.89

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PermRock Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats DXI Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

