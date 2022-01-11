Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 3.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

